Vanderbilt 87, Florida 74

Vanderbilt center Damian Jones exploded for 27 points and seven rebounds, leading the Commodores past Florida 87-74 Tuesday at Stephen C. O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Jones hit 12 of 13 field-goal attempts, including multiple powerful dunks, and forward Jeff Roberson finished with 18 points and 10 boards for the Commodores (17-11, 9-6 Southeastern Conference).

Vanderbilt swept the season series against the Gators and won for the fourth time in five games overall.

Florida never led but closed to within 69-67 with five minutes to play before Vanderbilt guard Wade Baldwin hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to ignite a 9-0 run.

Vanderbilt started hot. Guard Matthew Fisher-Davis hit a 3-pointer that put the Commodores up 27-17 with seven minutes left in the first half.

Florida rallied and had a chance to tie or take the lead on their final possession before the break, but guard Schuyler Rimmer had his shot blocked, and Vanderbilt forward Josh Henderson grabbed the ball and fired it in from the opposite free-throw line as time expired. The Commodores led 40-35 at halftime.

Center John Egbunu led the Gators (17-11, 8-7) with 14 points, and forward Justin Leon came off the bench to add 13 points.