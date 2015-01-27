Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia

Georgia brings a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s home contest against Vanderbilt, and there will be plenty of focus on sophomore guard J.J. Frazier. The SEC Player of the Week scored a career-high 37 points – the highest output in the conference this season – and hit all seven of his 3-point attempts in Saturday’s 72-66 victory at Mississippi State. The Commodores have lost five in a row, including a 70-67 home defeat to Georgia on Jan. 14.

Vanderbilt’s past four defeats have come by a total of 18 points, including Saturday’s 79-75 overtime loss to LSU. “It’s just not an easy league to win in sometimes,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters after the latest defeat. Georgia’s offense has been impressive in the second half during the winning streak, shooting 52 percent from the field while making 19-of-23 free throws in the final minute of the four victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-8, 1-5 SEC): Sophomore forward Luke Kornet snapped out of a scoring slump with 22 points Saturday, and freshman Wade Baldwin IV added a career-high 18 points. Guard Riley LaChance leads all SEC freshmen in scoring at 13.2 points while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range, fourth in the league. The Commodores lead the conference in field-goal percentage (48 percent) but have shot under 43 percent in each of their past four contests.

ABOUT GEORGIA (13-5, 4-2): Frazier scored 11 points in each of the first three games of the Bulldogs’ winning streak and is 14-of-19 from 3-point range in the past four contests. His recent surge gives Georgia five double-figure scorers, led by senior forward Marcus Thornton’s 13.4 points – and Thornton’s 7.3 rebounds ranks sixth in the SEC. The Bulldogs lead the conference in free-throw attempts (490) and are third in the league in blocked shots per game (5.2).

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt C Damian Jones is sixth in the SEC in scoring (15.6), second in field-goal percentage (54.7) and seventh in rebounding (7.1).

2. Georgia C Nemanja Djurisic is 47 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

3. Stallings has 303 career victories at Vanderbilt and is five wins away from tying forner Georgia and Kentucky coach Tubby Smith for sixth on the all-time SEC list.

PREDICTION: Georgia 74, Vanderbilt 68