Georgia 70, Vanderbilt 62: Nemanja Djurisic led a balanced effort with 15 points and the host Bulldogs held on to win their fifth in a row.

Marcus Thornton added 14 points, Kenny Gaines scored 13 points and J.J. Frazier added 12 points for Georgia (14-5, 5-2 SEC), which shot 9-of-17 from 3-point range and hit 23-of-25 free throws to hand the Commodores (11-9, 1-6) their sixth consecutive defeat. The Bulldogs used an 18-4 run to build a 13-point lead, then hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Damian Jones scored 16 points to lead Vanderbilt, which trailed by four at halftime and held a one-point lead early in the second half. Luke Kornet and Jeff Roberson each added 11 points for the Commodores, who used a 13-4 run to draw within four points in the final three minutes but could not overcome a season-low 36.2 percent shooting from the field.

Djurisic made three of Georgia’s seven 3-pointers in the first half, his final shot from long-range with 2 1/2 minutes remaining giving the Bulldogs a 31-27 lead they carried into intermission. Vanderbilt took a 36-35 lead on Roberson’s 3-pointer early in the second half before the Bulldogs scored nine consecutive points, moving ahead 44-36 on Yante Maten’s three-point play with 12:58 to go.

Thornton scored the final five points of the 18-4 surge to extend the Georgia advantage to 53-40 with 8:46 remaining. Vanderbilt switched to a zone defense and rallied on consecutive Matthew Fisher-Davis’ 3-pointers and Kornet’s 3-pointer to get within 57-53 with 2:59 to play, but Charles Mann’s jumper with 2:12 to go re-established a six-point lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt G Riley LaChance, the SEC’s leading freshman scorer at 13.3 points, was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting from the field. … Frazier, who scored 37 points Saturday against Mississippi State en route to SEC player-of-the-week honors, finished 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. … The Bulldogs have won 11 of their past 13 games.