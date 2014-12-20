Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech

Vanderbilt is the only team in the SEC shooting 50 percent from the field this season, and freshman guard Riley LaChance is doing his part to boost that number. The Commodores travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday and LaChance looks to continue his red-hot scoring streak, having posted back-to-back 26-point efforts while shooting 17-of-25 from the field. The Yellow Jackets shook off a nine-day layoff, which followed an upset loss to USC Upstate, by using strong bench play to defeat Appalachian State, 70-57.

Georgia Tech’s Tadric Jackson scored 12 points and Robert Sampson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Mountaineers, both players showing they could play key offensive roles in coming off the bench. Georgia Tech has won four of its past five entering its final three games of nonconference action – including matchups with Dayton and Charlotte – before opening ACC play against No. 21 Notre Dame on Jan. 3. Vanderbilt scored 58 points in the second half Tuesday to beat Western Carolina 99-79, winning for the third time in four contests.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-2): LaChance rebounded from a two-point outing in a Dec. 4 loss to Baylor to score 26 against Purdue on Saturday, winning SEC freshman of the week. LaChance’s emergence provides Vanderbilt with a strong inside-outside duo, as sophomore center Damian Jones leads the Commodores in scoring at 17.2 points (tied for second in the conference). The Commodores are shooting 50.9 percent from the field and are second in the league and 16th nationally in assists per game (17).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (7-2): Strong inside play from Sampson, Demarco Cox and Charles Mitchell has helped fuel the Yellow Jackets’ strong start, with the trio combining for 26 points Monday after being held to 17 against USC Upstate. Marcus Georges-Hunt scored all 15 of his points against Appalachian State in the first half, and leads Georgia Tech in scoring at 11.4 points. The Yellow Jackets are 14th in the 15-team ACC in field-goal percentage (43.8 percent) and are only making 62 percent of their free-throw attempts.

1. LaChance is fourth in the SEC in 3-point shooting (39.6 percent).

2. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 when holding opponents to less than 70 points.

3. Vanderbilt’s next victory will give coach Kevin Stallings his 300th at the school.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, Vanderbilt 70