Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Kansas

Nobody challenged No. 4 Kansas or No. 16 Vanderbilt through the first two days of the Maui Invitational, but that streak figures to end Wednesday when the teams meet in the championship game at the Lahaina Civic Center. The Commodores won their first two games by 37 and 22 points, and Kansas by 51 and 19 as both teams avoided the other ranked team in the eight-team field, No. 14 Indiana.

The most visible player on the floor will likely have the biggest impact in this game as Vanderbilt 7-foot center Damian Jones can dominate on both ends of the floor. The first-team all-SEC pick last season notched his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal win against Wake Forest and will likely be called upon to stop 6-8 forward Perry Ellis, who scored a season-high 24 points in a semifinal victory against UCLA. Jones and Wade Baldwin IV give Vanderbilt a solid inside-outside combination, and Baldwin showed his scoring ability with 17 points on eight field goal attempts against Wake Forest. The Jayhawks will counter on the perimeter with Wayne Selden Jr., who is 8-for-11 from beyond the 3-point line in this tournament.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-0): Jeff Roberson has provided some valuable bench minutes in the tournament, totaling 11 points and 13 rebounds against St. John’s and 10 points and seven rebounds against Wake Forest. He started 24 of 33 games last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds, but only reached double figures in scoring three times. Vanderbilt will need everything it can get against Kansas, and that includes bringing another 7-footer off the bench in Josh Henderson, who’s taking advantage of his sixth year of eligibility as a result of two injury-shortened seasons.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-1): The Jayhawks’ bench is anchored by 6-8 wing Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who has taken his game to another level in Maui, combining for 31 points after totaling nine in the first two games of the season. Mykhailiuk’s length has helped him shoot 9-for-22 from 3-point range this season, though Kansas coach Bill Self would probably like to see him hit the boards harder. Landen Lucas might be the player who earns more playing time because of his rebounding ability, which he displayed by grabbing 12 in the first-round win against Chaminade and another five against the Bruins.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings was an assistant at Kansas from 1988-93 before taking his first head coaching position at Illinois State.

2. Eight players have scored in double figures at least once this season for the Commodores.

3. Both teams will be looking to win their second Maui Invitational, as Kansas won in 1996 and Vanderbilt 10 years earlier.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 87, Kansas 86