No. 5 Kansas 70, No. 19 Vanderbilt 63

Junior guard Wayne Selden had 25 points and seven rebounds on Wednesday to lead No. 5 Kansas past No. 19 Vanderbilt 70-63 in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Jayhawks (4-1), making their sixth appearance in the tournament, claimed their first championship in the event since 1996.

Kansas came out cold after averaging 107.5 points in the first two rounds with blowouts over Chaminade and UCLA. The Jayhawks trailed the entire first half but gained their first lead before two minutes elapsed in the second half on a bucket by junior guard Frank Mason.

A 9-2 run, which included five points from Selden, allowed the Jayhawks to open a 45-38 advantage.

Kansas later went on an 8-1 spree, which included two baskets and an assist by freshman forward Carlton Bragg, to grab its biggest lead at 64-51 with 5:03 remaining.

Vanderbilt (5-1) drew within five points in the final minute after Selden missed four straight free throws with 27 seconds and 16 seconds left.

Junior center Damian Jones posted a double-double for the Commodores with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Luke Kornet added 14 points.

Sophomore guard Devonte Graham chipped in with 12 points for Kansas, which shot 62.5 percent from the field in the second half. The Jayhawks finished with a 39-32 advantage on the boards.

Despite rules changes restricting contact, the Jayhawks were whistled for only 11 fouls and did not draw their 10th until the final media timeout with 3:33 left.

Kornet scored eight first-half points to give Vanderbilt a 30-26 lead at the break after it led by as many as 10 points.

Selden scored 11 of Kansas’ first 14 points and finished with 13 in the half on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Selden made half of the Jayhawks’ first-half field goals (10 of 31).

For Vanderbilt’s Kevin Stallings, the matchup against Kansas was the first in his 23-year career as a head coach, though he spent five seasons as an assistant for the Jayhawks under Roy Williams.

Kansas came into the game after learning earlier Wednesday that freshman forward Cheick Diallo was declared eligible.

The NCAA issued a five-game suspension based on illegal benefits it concluded that Diallo received. The suspension ended with the Maui Invitational. Diallo will be available to play in the Jayhawks’ next game at home Dec. 1 against Loyola (Md.).