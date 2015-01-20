Preview: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Kentucky reacted to losing its unanimous No. 1 spot atop the USA Today Top 25 Poll with a pair of blowout victories, and all signs point toward another when the top-ranked Wildcats host Vanderbilt on Tuesday. After one voter decided Virginia was the best team in the land perhaps because Kentucky won two consecutive games in overtime, the undefeated Wildcats flexed their muscles with easy wins over Missouri (86-37) and Alabama (70-48). Kentucky coach John Calipari gave his team plenty of motivation to play hard against the Crimson Tide, and the top scoring defense team in the nation at 50.4 points (Virginia, 50.6) responded.

“There’s one of two things happening: You’re going to play and defend like you’re crazy. You’re going to go do your thing and get a day off (Sunday). Or we’re practicing,‘’ Calipari told reporters. The Commodores fell 57-54 at Mississippi State on Saturday to extend their slide to three games and allow the Bulldogs to snap a 16-game regular-season SEC losing streak. ”I’ve got to figure out a way to get our guys to play more confidently,‘’ Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters after the Commodores recorded a season low in points. “We’re just not playing well right now and I am not sure what it is. ...”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-6, 1-3 SEC): The Commodores start three freshmen guards - Riley LaChance (SEC-leading 13.3 points per game among freshmen), and Wade Baldwin IV and Shelton Mitchell, the top two among SEC freshman in assists per game with 4.4 and 4.2, respectively. Damian Jones, a 6-10 sophomore center, averages team bests of 16 points and 7.2 rebounds while standing sixth in the conference in field goal percentage (55.0). Senior forward James Siakam (9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds) and 7-0 sophomore Luke Kornet (8.6, 4.2) provide Jones support and are sure to have their hands full against the Wildcats’ talented frontcourt.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (17-0, 4-0): The Wildcats outscore their opponents by an average of 25.7 points and flaunt their depth with nine players averaging at least 5.5 points and 18 minutes. Aaron Harrison, a 6-6 sophomore guard, and 6-6 freshman guard Devin Booker are the only two double-figure scorers at 11.4 and 10.6 points per game, while 7-0 junior Willie Cauley-Stein (9.6), a Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 selection, paces the frontcourt. It appears Kentucky will improve its free-throw percentage for the third straight season as they make 69 percent - 70 or better in its last five games - while converting 40-of-48 in its last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Booker is 20-of-28 from 3-point range over the last seven games. '‘It’s like I‘m shooting into the ocean now,‘’ Booker told reporters. '‘It’s really coming easy for me. ... ”

2. Vanderbilt is the fourth-youngest team in the nation, according to KenPom.com, at .72 years experience per player while the Wildcats are sixth-youngest at .79.

3. Kentucky leads the series 139-46 - 60-7 in Lexington - and has won six straight encounters at home.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 84, Vanderbilt 56