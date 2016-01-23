Preview: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

At this point in the season, John Calipari has plenty of questions surrounding his No. 19 Kentucky squad, and it appears that one of the answers is junior forward Derek Willis. Calipari likely will continue to lean on Willis in the front court when the Wildcats host Vanderbilt in an SEC tilt on Saturday.

Willis played less than four minutes per game as a sophomore and scored a total of 25 points last season. This year, he has posted nearly that many points in his last two games alone and is averaging 12 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during that stretch. “Derek Willis makes us a better team, and I’ve got to put people on the bench and get him his minutes,” Calipari said after Thursday’s 14-point win at Arkansas. Vanderbilt has won three straight following a 2-6 stretch behind do-it-all guard Wade Baldwin IV.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-7, 3-3 SEC): In Wednesday’s 88-74 road win against Tennessee, Baldwin registered a career-high 25 points to increase his scoring average to a team-high 14.9. Four other Commodores chipped in double-digit points against the Volunteers, although Damian Jones (12.6 points) was held to six points as he fouled out in a frustrating 19-minute performance. Two Vanderbilt players recorded a double-double in that contest, while Luke Kornet chipped in five blocks to go with his 10 points and 14 boards.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (14-4, 4-2): Freshman center Skal Labissiere contributed 11 points and three blocks in the win over Arkansas, virtually equaling his totals from the previous four games combined. Calipari noted after the game that the resurgence of Willis and Labissiere could make a dent in the playing time of veteran big men Marcus Lee and Alex Poythress. The coach was much more pleased with the “unbelievable” effort turned in by Tyler Ulis, who had 24 points and five assists and went 14-of-15 from the foul line to improve to 26-of-27 over the last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Baldwin has attempted 41 foul shots over the last four games and went 12-of-13 from the line against Tennessee.

2. In its last seven games, Kentucky has gone 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-2 when falling short of that mark.

3. Kentucky G Isaiah Briscoe was 0-of-2 from 3-point range against Arkansas, dropping him to 4-of-24 on the season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 63, Vanderbilt 61