No. 23 Kentucky clicks against Vandy

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- If No. 23 Kentucky was going to continue its climb up the Southeastern Conference standings on Saturday, it had to take down red-hot Vanderbilt.

Mission accomplished for the Wildcats.

Kentucky turned in one of its most complete game performances of the season, leading wire to wire in a 76-57 victory at Rupp Arena.

“Anybody that thinks this team is not getting better, you’re not watching,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “It’s how you play. Refuse to lose. Dive, take charges. Make plays. Don’t have any other thought than, ‘I‘m not losing.’ That’s where I‘m trying to get these guys. We’re slowly, slowly getting there.”

Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings said, “That’s the best anybody has played against us this year. They were better than us on offense. They were better than us on defense. They set the tone every which way you can.”

Buoyed by a 10-point halftime advantage, Kentucky got six straight points from senior forward Alex Poythress to start the second half as the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) stretched the lead to 13 at 47-34 with 15:26 remaining.

The lead ballooned to as many as 23 points with 4:05 remaining.

“Guys are starting to step up,” sophomore guard Tyler Ulis said. “Guys are starting to fit into their roles and understanding what everybody needs to do for the team. Everybody is accepting the challenge.”

Entering the game, Vanderbilt (11-8, 3-4) had the SEC’s best field goal defense, limiting teams to 37.3 percent. Kentucky made 55 percent, including 64 percent in the second half.

The complete game revealed itself in the box score with Ulis scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor. Freshman guard Jamal Murray scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Poythress added 16 points, hitting 8 of 10.

“Ulis was the most dominant player on the floor for either team,” Stallings said. “He actually uses his size to his advantage, which is a unique skill. He changes direction quicker and is really good at getting to the foul line.”

Vanderbilt got 13 points from junior center Damian Jones and 12 from sophomore forward Jeff Roberson. The Commodores shot just 32 percent from the floor.

The key for Kentucky has been a growth of several players during the past week. It is taking some of the pressure off Ulis, who plays more minutes than anyone in the SEC.

”Here’s my point with Tyler,“ Calipari said. ”I put a lot on him. You in this room can’t add to it. So if you have a shot and you don’t take it and quickly throw it to him and make him take a shot then you’re out, I‘m not playing you.

“He has enough on him, be responsible, take the shot you’re supposed to make. If you can’t make it, you better get in the gym at night and shoot it. You must take it and not throw it back to him and make him now, with all that he’s got on his shoulders now, have to make every shot at the shot clock. No. We’re not having that.”

The first half began as a defensive struggle with Kentucky leading 17-14 with 9:48 left before intermission. But then the Wildcats went on a 10-2 run in a span of two minutes, forcing a Vanderbilt timeout with Kentucky on top 27-16. Ulis scored five of the 10 points.

Kentucky pushed the lead to 29-16 before Vanderbilt battled back to within seven points on two occasions. The half ended with the Wildcats on top 37-27.

Ulis paced Kentucky in the first half with 10 points. Murray added nine points and Poythress scored eight. Kentucky shot 48.6 percent from the field (17 of 35) but only 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt was paced in the first half by Roberson and junior forward Luke Kornet with seven points each. The Commodores shot just 33.3 percent from the field (7 of 21). Vandy also committed eight turnovers.

NOTES: Kentucky sophomore G Tyler Ulis needed just 17 games to eclipse 100 assists for the season. It is the sixth fastest pace in school history. ... UK F Alex Poythress is the 43rd player in school history with more than 800 points and 500 rebounds ... At 38.5 minutes per game, Ulis plays the most minutes of anyone in the SEC ... Vanderbilt F Luke Kornet broke the school record with 10 blocked shots against Auburn on Jan. 12. It is also the most by any player in the nation this season.