Preview: Vanderbilt vs. La Salle

The first road game of the season didn’t end well for Vanderbilt, which will look to regroup Saturday against La Salle in the consolation game of the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. The young Commodores, led by sophomore Damian Jones, fought an experienced Rutgers squad hard before suffering their first loss of the season. “We talked about several things we did not accomplish,” coach Kevin Stallings told the media. “We came out of timeouts on four occasions where we made a call and messed it up. That shouldn’t be the case. We didn’t play well enough to win.”

Jones scored 23 points despite missing more than 10 minutes because of foul trouble and the Commodores had an opportunity to win in the end. Matthew Fisher-Davis missed a lay-up and James Siakam a tip attempt in the final 30 seconds for Vanderbilt. ”We held Rutgers to 39 percent shooting from the floor. If you hold an opponent to 39 percent shooting and 30 percent from 3 and you don’t get annihilated at the free throw line, you should win,‘’ Stallings said. “We didn’t because we got out-fought. We have some lessons to learn.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-1): Luke Kornet, a 7-0 sophomore, provided a spark with 14 points, including four 3-pointers and Siakam filled the void left by Jones and scored 10, but it was not enough. Wade Baldwin, a freshman guard, scored just three points, but dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds off the bench to impress Stallings. ”I thought Wade played well for us against. He has been a very good player for us,‘’ Stallings said. “I thought he came in and did a good job.”

ABOUT LA SALLE (4-1): The Crusaders learned a little bit about themselves after battling No. 7 Virginia right to the end before falling by eight points. John Giannini’s team seemed frustrated in the first half as the Cavaliers controlled the tempo and bothered every shot, but the second half proved a different story. Behind Jordan Price, who finished with 20 points, La Salle closed a 20-point deficit to four points before Virginia scored six straight points to secure the win.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores won the only other previous meeting in 1966.

2. Baldwin, whose nine assists were one shy of his career high, has 33 in five games for Vanderbilt.

3. The loss was Vanderbilt’s first game in the state of New York since 1993.

PREDICTION: La Salle 60, Vanderbilt 57