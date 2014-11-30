Vanderbilt 68, La Salle 55: Freshman Riley LaChance scored all of his career-high 14 points in the second half as the Commodores claimed third place in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LaChance made a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 6-of-10 shooting performance and Damian Jones logged 16 points and seven rebounds for Vanderbilt (5-1). Luke Kornet and James Siakam had 10 points apiece for the Commodores.

Jerrell Wright matched his season high with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Johnnie Shuler scored all nine of his points in the second half for La Salle (4-2). Steve Zack supplied 11 points while leading scorer Jordan Price made just 3-of-10 field goals and finished with nine points.

Jones and Siakam were the driving force for Vanderbilt in the first half as they combined to score 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The duo had back-to-back dunks to give the Commodores their largest lead at 28-17 with 4:02 remaining before settling on a 30-20 advantage at the break.

LaChance and Kornet combined to score 12 of the first 14 points in the second half for Vanderbilt, which led 45-28 with 15:46 remaining. Just as they did in Friday’s loss to No. 7 Virginia, the Explorers fought right to the end behind Shuler and Wright, but the Commodores never allowed them to get the deficit into single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rich Crawford, one of the officials working the game, was taken away on a stretcher after taking an elbow to the temple on the opening tip. He was treated and released from the hospital and returned to the Barclays Center prior to the conclusion of the game. ... The Commodores built up a 24-10 lead on points in the paint and a 9-2 advantage on second-chance points in the first half. .. Vanderbilt shot 54.2 percent and dished out 14 assists, including four each for Wade Baldwin IV and Shelton Mitchell.