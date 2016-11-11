Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Marquette

The post-Henry Ellenson era begins Friday for Marquette when it opens its season against Vanderbilt in the Veterans Classic at Annapolis, Md. Ellenson, who was taken No. 18 by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA draft this summer, wasn't quite the savior everyone expected despite leading the Golden Eagles to their first 20-win season under Steve Wojciechowski.

With Ellenson gone, the anchor for the team will likely be senior and preseason All-Big East second-team honoree Luke Fischer, who like the Golden Eagles started out strongly last season before fading a bit during Big East play. Jajuan Johnson and USC graduate transfer Katin Reinhardt are the only other seniors on a squad that will get significant minutes from two juniors and three sophomores, most notably Haanif Cheatham. The Commodores brought in a new coach after Kevin Stallings departed for Pittsburgh and he is former Valparaiso coach and NCAA Tournament hero Bryce Drew. "Pretty much night and day from how coach Stallings was," junior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis told the media of Drew. "I think it'll be good for us." With the departure of Wade Baldwin IV and Damian Jones to the NBA, Fisher-Davis is the top returning scorer for the Commodores after averaging 9.7 points last season.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2015-16: 19-14): Despite having only 10 scholarship players, Drew should have a powerful frontcourt thanks to the duo of senior Luke Kornet and redshirt freshman Djery Baptiste. The 7-1 Kornet averaged 8.9 points last season, but was the team's leading rebounder with 7.3 per game in addition to tying for third in the nation in blocks at 3.0 per game and the 6-10 Baptiste is set to play after choosing Vanderbilt over the likes of Connecticut. Other returnees include juniors Jeff Roberson, who led the team in free throw percentage at 83.3, and Riley LaChance, who regressed from 12.3 points per game as a freshman to 6.9 last season after playing 346 fewer minutes.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2015-16: 20-13): The addition of the 6-6 guard Reinhardt gives the Golden Eagles a proven scorer to help replace the 17 points per game that they received from Ellenson. Reinhardt has averaged 11.4 points over his career after scoring in double figures as a freshman at UNLV and in two seasons at USC. An increased role for Matt Heldt, a 6-10 center who averaged only 5.1 minutes and less than a point a game as a freshman, could help to offset the loss of Ellenson's 9.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt won a pair of meetings in 2010 and 2011 to even the series at four wins apiece.

2. Reinhardt is a career 36.9 3-point shooter and is 83.5 percent from the foul line.

3. Fisher-Davis (79-for-177) and Roberson (30-for-69) were among the SEC leaders in 3-point percentage last season at 44.6 and 43.5, respectively.

PREDICTION: Marquette 70, Vanderbilt 65