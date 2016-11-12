Marquette cruises past Vandy in Veterans Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Jajuan Johnson scored 21 points as Marquette broke open a close game in the second half and pulled away for a 95-71 victory over Vanderbilt on Friday night in the Veterans Classic at Navy.

Johnson scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as Marquette turned the game around. Vanderbilt rallied late in the first half and took a 40-39 lead just before the break on a late basket.

But the second half belonged to Marquette, who took command early and outscored Vanderbilt 56-31 in the final 20 minutes, making Golden Eagles coach Steve Wociechowski's return to Maryland a happy one.

The coach grew up in Anne Arundel County, where the Naval Academy is located, and the former Duke standout often played pickup ball there as a kid.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) quickly took charge in the second half. They scored the first seven points before Vanderbilt (0-1) cut the lead back to 46-44.

But it was all Marquette after that as the Golden Eagles blew the game open with 16 consecutive points. The Commodores (0-1) never came close again.

Johnson made 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including three of five 3-pointers, added four rebounds and had three assists. He created a lot of offensive chances for Marquette.

Luke Fischer helped out with 18 points of 7-of-9 shooting from the field. He also pitched in with seven rebounds and three assists.

The Golden Eagles got a strong game from Haanif Cheatham with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Luke Kornet led Vanderbilt with 15 points. The senior forward added five rebounds. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 12 points.