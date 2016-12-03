Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Minnesota

Vanderbilt looks to keep the momentum of a two-game winning streak going Saturday when it travels to face Minnesota, which hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The contest will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., where Minnesota played last year against Oklahoma State as a home game away from home.

Vanderbilt has been up and down this season, with back-to-back wins or losses three times, while the Golden Gophers had been dominant before falling at Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday. It was the first loss and first road game for coach Richard Pitino’s squad, which is led by freshman Amir Coffey’s 14.6 points and Nate Mason's 12.7 among four double-figure scorers. Coach Bryce Drew has a quartet of double-figure scorers as well, led by Matthew Fisher-Davis (15.3) and Luke Kornet (14), but it's defense where the Commodores need to focus. Vanderbilt is 4-0 when holding an opponent to 66 or fewer points, but 0-3 when its opposition scores over 70.

TV: 8 p.m. ET. ESPN3

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-3): Fisher-Davis has been playing very well of late, ever since he was benched for the second half of a loss to Butler. The junior swingman credits a two-and-a-half hour conversation with assistant coach Roger Powell following the benching for giving him a completely different outlook. In the two games since the incident, Fisher-Davis has scored 36 points combined -- including 22 in a win over previously-unbeaten Tennessee State Tuesday night.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-1): The Gophers' frontcourt has been a major factor in the team's start to the season, both positively and negatively. Minnesota was outscored 40-18 in the paint in its loss to Florida State, with Jordan Murphy managing just five points on 0-of-6 shooting and Reggie Lynch going scoreless until 3:41 to play in the game before posting points in garbage time. The size of the Seminoles gave the Gophers' big men trouble, but Minnesota's front line must be more aggressive moving forward.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt shot a season-best 60.9 percent in the first half of its win over Tennessee State, as well as a season-high 54.3 percent for the game.

2. Coffey saw his double-figure scoring streak to start his career end at six games when he managed just seven against Florida State.

3. Minnesota had its five-game winning streak in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge snapped by the Seminoles.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 82, Vanderbilt 74