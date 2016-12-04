FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Minnesota slips past Vanderbilt
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
December 4, 2016 / 3:26 AM

Minnesota slips past Vanderbilt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Minnesota slips past Vanderbilt

Jordan Murphy had a double-double and freshman Amir Coffey hit two huge shots in the final minutes as Minnesota beat Vanderbilt 56-52 on Saturday night at the Samford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

With the Gophers trailing by two, Coffey hit a short jumper over Vanderbilt 7-foot-1 center Luke Kornet with 1:38 left. After Kornet missed a 15-footer on the other end, Coffey drove the left baseline and hit a floater with 1:01 left for the go-ahead points.

Murphy (16 points, 14 rebounds) converted an offensive rebound with 15 seconds left to ice the game.

Minnesota trailed by 10 early in the first half and blew a 12-point lead in the second half to trail by six, but a bank shot by Murphy and an alley-oop dunk by Coffey on a fast break brought the Gophers within two again.

Vanderbilt got a double-double from forward Jeff Roberson (12 points, 16 rebounds), but Kornet (4 of 18) struggled despite being the tallest man on the floor.

Vanderbilt started the game on a 9-0 run, with Minnesota missing its first seven shots from the field.

The Commodores boosted the lead to double digits when a 3-pointer from Kornet made it 12-2. But Minnesota stormed back with a 13-0 run when Dupree McBrayer hit a driving layup to put the Gophers up 15-14.

The teams spent much of the rest of the first half trading 3-pointers, with Riley LaChance hitting the last one as Vanderbilt took a 25-24 halftime lead.

Neither team shot well in the first half. Vanderbilt was just 10 of 31 from the field and Minnesota made the same number of shots with one fewer attempt. The Gophers were whistled for just one first-half foul and Vanderbilt five.

