Mississippi 85, Vanderbilt 78

Mississippi guard Stefan Moody scored 23 points, lifting the Rebels to a hard-fought 85-78 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Guard Rasheed Brooks finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and forward Marcanvis Hymon added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels (15-8, 5-5 SEC).

Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and guard Wade Baldwin IV added 19 points.

Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-5 SEC) led 39-37 at halftime, behind 13 points from Kornet. Vanderbilt was up 37-26 with 2:51 left in the first half, but Ole Miss closed with an 11-2 run to stay close.

Guard Tomasz Gielo and Brooks each hit 3-pointers, and Moody hit three consecutive free throws during the Rebels’ late charge.

Ole Miss continued its push midway through the second half. Moody hit a pair of 3-pointers in the middle of a 17-5 run that put the Rebels up 64-55 with 8:55 to play. The Rebels lead grew to 13, before Vanderbilt battled back.

Baldwin completed a three-point play to cut the deficit to 68-64 with 4:15 to play. There was a skirmish after Baldwin’s layup that resulted in four technical fouls.

Things calmed down, and Ole Miss prevailed.