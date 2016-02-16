Preview: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt looks to keep its hot play in the SEC going when it visits Mississippi State in a league contest Tuesday. The Commodores have won seven of nine, including a dominating victory over Auburn over the weekend, while the Bulldogs are coming off their season-low offensive output in a loss to Georgia.

Despite the recent run, Vanderbilt has only two road wins this season, but Kevin Stallings’ team could get a third with another defensive performance like it had against the Tigers as it held them to 29 percent shooting. Guard Wade Baldwin IV paces the Commodores’ offense with 14.5 points and 4.8 assists per game, and he’s averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 assists over his last four contests. Mississippi State shot a season-low 30.9 percent in scoring 57 points in the loss to Georgia, the team’s third setback in four games. Coach Ben Howland’s squad has four double-figure scorers in the starting five, led by Gavin Ware’s 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-10, 7-5 SEC): One of the biggest factors for the Commodores’ postseason hopes - and not just because of his 7-foot size - is junior Damian Jones, who has become an anchor on the interior for Vanderbilt. Jones led the way in the team’s latest win with 17 points, hitting 8-of-12 from the field, and his 61 percent shooting in league games paces the SEC. “He got going right at the beginning,” Stallings told reporters after the victory. “I don’t think he’s been very happy with his last couple road performances, and he wanted to play better on the road. He did and was active on the boards. He was effective when he got the ball inside.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (10-14, 3-9): Inconsistency has been a big problem for the Bulldogs this season, with back-to-back wins escaping Mississippi State since non-conference play at the end of December. A game after routing Arkansas at home, the team was flat against Georgia, falling by nine in a game in which it forced a season-high-matching 20 turnovers. “It was frustrating (to not build on the Arkansas win),” Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon told reporters. “Our last two practices, we practiced hard. We come to practice and compete every day. Overall, we just have to keep fighting.”

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet ranks among the nation’s best in blocks per game with 2.95.

2. Five of the Bulldogs’ nine SEC losses this year have been by six points or fewer and all nine have been by an average of 6.8 points.

3. Mississippi State G Malik Newman’s 54 3-pointers are currently tied for third-best all-time for a Bulldogs freshman.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi State 63