Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Morgan State

Consecutive heartbreaking losses have Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings searching for answers, something he hopes to find Saturday when his team meets Morgan State in a consolation game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Commodores rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit Tuesday at Butler only to lose in overtime. Three days later, Vanderbilt surrendered a 16-point second-half lead in a 67-60 setback against Providence in the opening round of this event.

The Commodores fueled the Friars’ game-ending 27-4 run by connecting on one of its final 12 shots. Vanderbilt looks to put together more complete effort against the Bears, who are still in search of their first win after losing to La Salle 78-59 in the first round Friday. Morgan State is off to its second 0-5 start in three years and has been largely uncompetitive in its three contests away from home, losing each by an average of 26 points.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-2): The Commodores have committed a total of 36 turnovers over the last two games – including nine in the second half against the Friars that sparked Providence’s late rally – after averaging 10 over their first two contests. “Turnovers hurt us the whole game; it’s probably why we lost. We just kept throwing it to them for indefensible layups,” Stallings said. Freshman center Damian Jones made his first start after a 12-point effort at Butler, but collected four fouls in 13 minutes of action Friday and was held to three points.

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (0-5): The Bears, who entered Friday as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, hit on only two of their 10 attempts beyond the arc and are shooting 22.2 percent for the season. Preseason All-MEAC First Team selection Justin Black was limited to 12 points after averaging 20 through the team’s first four contests, but 7-2 center Ian Chiles stepped up with 14 points and a season-high five blocks. Morgan State shot a season-best 11-of-17 from the foul line against the Explorers after going 42-of-87 at the stripe in its first four games.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt F Rod Odom has hit at least three 3-pointers in every game and is shooting 60.7 percent beyond the arc.

2. Friday marked the first time that Morgan State committed more turnovers than its opponent.

3. The Commodores have forced 10 turnovers or fewer in each contest.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, Morgan State 58