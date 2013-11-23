Vanderbilt 75, Morgan State 66: Luke Kornet scored all 11 of his points in the second half as the Commodores held off the Bears in a consolation game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kyle Fuller matched a season high with 16 points and freshman Damian Jones added 13 for Vanderbilt (3-2), which stopped its two-game losing streak. The Commodores, who also received 12 points from Eric McClellan and 11 from Rod Odom, will meet Loyola Marymount in the fifth-place game on Monday.

Justin Black tallied 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and tied a career high with five steals for Morgan State (0-6), which will battle winless Marist in the seventh-place game on Monday. Ian Chiles chipped in with 15 points and a season-high nine boards.

After Shaquille Duncan hit a pair of free throws to bring Morgan State within three points midway through the first half, the Bears converted only two of their final 11 field-goal attempts. Vanderbilt took advantage, getting 10 straight points inside the paint – bookended by a pair of layups from Fuller - to give the Commodores a 30-17 advantage.

Odom followed with a three-point play and 3-pointer before the break and hit another 3-pointer to open the second half to stretch the margin to 17. Morgan State used 13 second-half points from Black to rally and trimmed the deficit to five on a dunk by Chiles with 1:08 remaining, but Kornet scored 11 of Vanderbilt’s final 26 points and Fuller hit four free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt shot a season-low 26.7 percent beyond the arc. … G Anthony Hubbard finished with 12 points and eight boards for Morgan State, which is off to its second 0-6 start in three years. … The Bears committed a season-high 16 turnovers, marking the first time the Commodores forced more than 10 in a game.