Preview: Vanderbilt at Purdue

Despite a pair of rugged 7-footers, Purdue coach Matt Painter felt his team didn’t meet the physicality of much smaller No. 18 Butler in a 74-68 loss on Saturday. The No. 13 Boilermakers’ mettle will be tested again Tuesday when 7-footer Damian Jones and No. 25 Vanderbilt visit Mackey Arena.

Purdue cut a 16-point second-half deficit to two against the Bulldogs with 26 seconds remaining before dropping its first game of the season. “They played tougher today,” Painter told the Indianapolis Star following the game. “We’ll see as the season goes where that puts us with our toughness level. When you’ve got experienced guys playing like they’re not experienced, you’re going to get beat.” With Vanderbilt 7-footer Luke Kornet (9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) out with a torn medial collateral ligament, Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings challenged Jones to be more aggressive and the projected first-round pick obliged with a season-high 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 80-56 win over Wofford. '‘Earlier in the week I said something to him about literally thinking about scoring every time he got the ball,“ Stallings told reporters. '‘In our three losses, he actually has more assists than (point guard Wade) Baldwin has and that’s probably why we have three losses.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-3): The junior Jones is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 25 minutes per game and had 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the Commodores’ 81-71 victory over Purdue last season. Sophomore Baldwin leads the team in both scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (3.2). Swingman Matthew Fisher-Davis has helped pick up the slack for Kornet, recording his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Wofford.

ABOUT PURDUE (11-1): The Boilermakers will counter Jones with 7-footers Isaac Haas (12.8 points, 60 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds) and A.J. Hammons (12.5 points, 63 percent shooting, eight rebounds), but it might be star freshman Caleb Swanigan who proves to be the difference. The 6-9, 260-pound forward scored a career-high 25 points and snared 11 rebounds in the loss to Butler and is averaging 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last three games. Guard Raphael Davis, who led the Boilermakers with 15 points in last season’s matchup with Vanderbilt, is averaging 10.4 points per contest this season.

TIP-INS

1. Swanigan has five doubles-doubles this season, the third most by a freshman in Purdue history (Russell Cross - seven in 1981; Joe Barry Carroll - six in 1977).

2. Stallings played at Purdue from 1979-82 when the Boilermakers went to one NCAA Final Four and he began his coaching career as a Purdue assistant from 1982-88.

3. Purdue sophomore G P.J. Thompson and Oregon G Casey Benson are the only two players in the country with at least 35 assists and no more than six turnovers.

PREDICTION: Purdue 75, Vanderbilt 64