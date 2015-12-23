EditorsNote: Fixes day in lede

No. 14 Purdue 68, Vanderbilt 55

Center A.J. Hammons had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Purdue bounced back from Saturday’s loss to No. 9 Butler with a 68-55 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Guard Rapheal Davis scored 14 and freshman forward Caleb Swanigan added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Boilermakers (12-1) extended their Mackey Arena winning streak to 15 games.

Wade Baldwin had 13 points and Jeff Roberson scored 12 for Vanderbilt (7-4), which is coached by former Purdue guard and assistant coach Kevin Stallings, who was a member of the Boilermakers’ 1980 Final Four team - the last time Purdue has advance that far in the NCAA Tournament.

Two Hammons free throws with 4:05 to play gave Purdue a 51-42 lead, capping a 22-8 run that included a 3-pointer from Ryan Cline and nine points from Hammons.

Vanderbilt took a 26-23 halftime lead, outscoring Purdue 7-2 during the final 3:24, including a 3-pointer from Roberson. The Commodores took an early 9-2 lead when the Boilermakers made only one of their first six field goal attempts.

Vanderbilt defeated Purdue 81-71 last December in Nashville, Tenn.