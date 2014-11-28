Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Rutgers

Vanderbilt will get its first taste of the road when it meets Rutgers on Friday at the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Commodores took advantage of their home court to post four solid - if not spectacular - victories and now must brace for a new challenge, which also will include a second game at the Barclay’s Center against either La Salle or No. 7 Virginia. “It is (a challenge) because it’s the first time you go through playing outside your building,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters Tuesday after his team beat Norfolk State. “In almost every respect, this will be a road game. We’re going to play Rutgers in New York City, so it’s right beside where they’re from.”

Stallings wasn’t particularly pleased with the Commodores’ effort against Norfolk State despite shooting 44 percent and making 9-of-22 3-pointers. “I‘m happy to win. Not every game is going to be a masterpiece, this one certainly wasn‘t,” he told reporters following the 63-53 win. “I do not think we started the game with any energy or intensity. This was probably our worst performance of the four games.” James Siakam, Wade Baldwin IV and Matthew Fisher-Davis each scored in double figures off the bench, while leading scorer Damian Jones had just six points in 29 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-0): Jones, a 6-10 sophomore who leads the Commodores with 16 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, wasn’t the only frontcourt player to struggle against Norfolk State. One game after scoring 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting, 7-foot forward Luke Kornet was limited to two field goals and five points in 10 minutes versus the Spartans. “I thought they whipped us inside in the beginning,” Stallings told reporters. “We didn’t have one big guy that played well. Those guys are the ones that are supposed to lead us, and we didn’t get any of that tonight.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-2): After posting back-to-back wins, the Scarlet Knights suffered their second lopsided defeat of the season, this time by 18 points to Saint Peter‘s. Junior Etou had a career-high 16 points and led Rutgers in scoring for the first time in his career, but as they have all year, the Scarlet Knights shot the ball poorly - including 5-of-24 from 3-point range and 9-of-18 from the foul line. “Saint Peter’s deserved the win,” coach Eddie Jordan told the media. “They played harder than we did. They made shots. They had more enthusiasm, more energy, and that’s a credit to coach (John) Dunne and his staff.”

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is 4-0 for the first time since opening 16-0 in 2007-08.

2. The Scarlet Knights never have faced Vanderbilt, but they are 6-13 against teams from the SEC.

3. The Commodores extended their streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 900 against Norfolk State.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 77, Rutgers 57