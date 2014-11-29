(Updated: Will update with next opponents CORRECTS Jones and Siakam points in graph 3)

Rutgers 68, Vanderbilt 65: Myles Mack registered 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals to lead the Scarlet Knights to victory at the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mack hit four 3-pointers and Kadeem Jack had 20 points and eight rebounds, including six on the offensive end for Rutgers (3-3), which will play No. 7 Virginia or La Salle in Saturday’s championship game. Junior Etou contributed 10 points and freshman Mike Williams added 11 points.

Damian Jones overcame foul trouble to score 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Vanderbilt (4-1), which will face the Virginia-La Salle loser in Saturday’s consolation game. Luke Kornet hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and James Siakam supplied 10 points for the Commodores.

After a fairly even opening nine minutes, the remainder of the first half was marked by opposing runs, the first was 15-3 by Rutgers highlighted by 11 points from Mack and Jack and 13-2 by Vanderbilt and Siakam, who accounted for six points. The key storyline late in the first half was the third foul picked up by Jones, who went to the bench with 2:27 remaining having scored 13 points.

By the time Jones returned with 12 minutes left in the second half, Rutgers had secured a 45-43 advantage with second-chance baskets by Etou and Mack, who drained his fourth 3-pointer. The Scarlet Knights led 65-57 with 2:52 remaining but the Commodores fought back to a 65-65 tie on a three-point play by Jones, setting up the final minute which saw Jack make the lone basket with 42 seconds left before Mack hit a free throw to ice it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers sophomore G Bishop Daniels injured his left ankle early in the first half and did not return. ... Mack and Jack combined for 21 points in the first half, which ended in a 31-31 tie. ... The Scarlet Knights finished with 18 offensive rebounds.