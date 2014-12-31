Preview: Vanderbilt at Saint Louis

Vanderbilt and host Saint Louis both end lengthy layoffs for the holiday break when they meet Wednesday afternoon. Its the final nonconference road game of the season for the Commodores, who last played Dec. 22 when they crushed Penn 79-50 and presented head coach Kevin Stallings with his 300th win at the school. Saint Louis has been off since Dec. 21 when it edged visiting Vermont 58-55 for its third straight win.

This is the second straight year that the Commodores and Billikens have played. Saint Louis won last year’s meeting in Nashville 57-49 behind 17 points and eight assists by guard Jordair Jett. Vanderbilt, which hosts Yale on Saturday in its final tuneup before starting SEC play, leads the all-time series 5-4 but hasn’t won in St. Louis since the 1926-27 season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-3): Sophomore center Damian Jones, a preseason all-SEC first-team pick by league coaches, is off to a strong start, averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Guard Riley LaChance is the top freshman scorer (12.5) scorer in the SEC and is hitting two 3-pointers per game. Luke Kornet, a 7-foot sophomore forward, is averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and has connected on 15-of-32 3-pointers.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (8-4): The Billikens are expected to start two freshmen against Vanderbilt, and six freshmen have played integral roles for the team this season. Junior guard Austin McBroom is the only player averaging in double figures (10.9) and has made 25 of 51 3-pointers to go along with a team-high 16 steals. Another junior guard, Ash Yacoubou, is second on the team in scoring (9.3) and leads the squad in rebounding (4.8).

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt leads the SEC in field-goal percentage (51.1) and has shot 50 percent or better in six games this season.

2. Saint Louis has won 66 games in a row when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points, including six times this season.

3. Vanderbilt has made a 3-pointer in 907 consecutive games, the second longest streak in Division I basketball behind UNLV (920).

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 68, Saint Louis 61