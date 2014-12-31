FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanderbilt 70, Saint Louis 55
December 31, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Vanderbilt 70, Saint Louis 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES first name of Yacoubou to Achraf in Para 3)

Vanderbilt 70, Saint Louis 55: Freshman guard Riley LaChance scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the visiting Commodores.

Damian Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds and James Siakam grabbed a game-high nine rebounds to go along with seven points for Vanderbilt (9-3), which shot 54.3 percent, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. The Commodores also dominated the glass, finished with a 39-26 rebounding advantage and a 32-18 edge in points in the paint.

Achraf Yacoubou and Austin McBroom each scored 15 points for Saint Louis (8-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Milik Yarbrough added 13 points for the Billikens, who shot 36.4 from the floor and sank just eight of their 16 free throw tries after starting 2-of-10 at the stripe.

Jones scored six points including a pair of dunks during a 13-0 run midway through the first half that put the Commodores up 25-12. The Billikens clawed back to within 33-26 at halftime as Yacoubou scored eight points in the final seven minutes, including a 3-pointer to end the half.

Saint Louis closed to within 35-29 on a McBroom 3-pointer but the Billikens then made just one of their next 10 shots as Vanderbilt pulled away to 45-31 lead. Saint Louis got as close seven points with six minutes to go before the Commodores sealed the win with a 8-0 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt, which entered the game leading the SEC in field goal percentage (51.1), has now shot 50 percent or better in seven games this season. ... Yacoubou was 3-of-5 from 3-point range but 0-for-5 at the free throw line. ... The Commodores extended their streak with a made 3-pointer to 908 consecutive games, the second longest in Division I basketball behind UNLV (920).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
