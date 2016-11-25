Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Santa Clara

Vanderbilt looks to snap a two-game skid Friday as the Commodores face Santa Clara in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena. The Commodores committed 16 turnovers and saw leading scorers Matthew Fisher-Davis and Luke Kornet both come up short in Thursday’s 76-66 loss to Butler.

Fisher-Davis entered Thursday’s action averaging a team-high 17.3 points but played just 11 minutes against Butler, all in the first half, and was benched for the entire second half for undisclosed reasons. The 6-5 guard is expected to be available against Santa Clara, which gave ninth-ranked Arizona a scare on Thursday before losing 69-61. The Commodores are also seeking more production from the 7-1 Kornet, who was limited to five points on 2-of-11 shooting with five rebounds in 28 minutes against Butler. If Fisher-Davis returns, he’ll face a key matchup against Santa Clara star Jared Brownridge, who scored 25 points and drilled six 3-pointers in the loss to Arizona.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-3): Kornet is averaging 13.6 points and shooting 41.7 percent from the field but continues to battle a left knee injury suffered in preseason practice. Freshman guard Payton Willis started the second half against Butler in place of Fisher-Davis and had a career-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while freshman center Djery Baptiste made his first career start and grabbed two rebounds in 17 minutes. Jeff Roberson averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds for the Commodores, who have allowed two opponents to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (3-3): Forwards Nate Kratch and Henrik Jadersten scored 10 points apiece against Arizona, which held the Broncos to 36 percent shooting in the second half. Brownridge has carried the offensive load with starting point guard KJ Feagin out due to a broken bone in his foot suffered in the preseason, but coach Herb Sendek has been encouraged by the play of forward Jarvis Pugh and guard Matt Hauser. The Broncos were 12-of-31 from 3-point range against Arizona as they continued to rely heavily on their perimeter game.

TIP-INS

1. The contest marks the first-ever meeting between the teams.

2. Vanderbilt is holding opponents to 32.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.

3. Brownridge, a preseason All-WCC selection, ranks second on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 67, Santa Clara 64