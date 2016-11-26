Vanderbilt secures 76-66 win over Santa Clara

Vanderbilt opened with an 8-0 run and withstood a second-half surge by Santa Clara for a 76-66 victory on Friday in Las Vegas.

Center Luke Kornet led a balanced Commodores attack with 18 points. Guard Riley LaChance followed with 17, guard Matthew Fisher-Davis had 14 and forward Jeff Roberson added 12.

Santa Clara (3-4) made a furious rally early in the second half, scoring the first 11 points as part of a 21-5 run to cut the Vandy lead to 46-44 with 10 minutes left. Guard Jared Brownridge accounted for nine of those points and forward Nate Kratch scored seven.

Vanderbilt (3-3) answered as Roberson and LaChance combined for three 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 57-47 with 7:25 left in the game.

The two teams swapped buckets down the stretch, but Santa Clara was unable to get the lead below seven points. Kornet capped the victory with five late points inside and six free throws.

Brownridge entered the game averaging 18.2 points per game and didn’t disappoint as he led Santa Clara with 36 points. Kratch added nine points and forward Jarvis Pugh had eight.

The Commodores knocked down 10 of 16 from 3-point range in the first half.

LaChance had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in the first 13 minutes and outscored the Broncos by himself up to that point.

Fisher-Davis also responded from his benching Thursday night against Butler by scoring 12 first-half points, including three 3-pointers of his own.

Vanderbilt went to the locker room with a 41-23 lead at the half.