Preview: Vanderbilt at Stanford

Wade Baldwin IV has every intention of fulfilling his dream of playing in Madison Square Garden and played like it in Vanderbilt’s latest victory. The freshman guard can help make that dream a reality if the fifth-seeded Commodores can win for the eighth time in nine tries when they visit No. 2 seed Stanford in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday. Baldwin set career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 92-77 win over South Dakota State, finishing one assist shy of become the second player in school history to record a triple-double.

“(It) is a dream to play at Madison Square Garden. LeBron (James), Muhammad Ali, I mean all the greats have been in that gym. Being a Jersey guy, playing there (would be) a dream come true,” Baldwin said. In order to make it to New York’s famed arena, Vanderbilt must notch its second victory in California during this postseason – the Commodores defeated Saint Mary’s in the first round – against a Cardinal team that has hosted a pair of tournament wins and is 15-3 at Maples Pavilion. Stanford received a career-high 35 points from leading scorer Chasson Randle in Sunday’s 74-65 second-round triumph over Rhode Island.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VANDERBILT (21-13): Following a pair of subpar efforts beyond the arc, the Commodores buried 12 3-pointers against the Jackrabbits for their fifth game with at least 10 triples in their last eight contests. Vanderbilt already has a program-best 182 blocks but has really turned it up in that area during the NIT, rejecting 13 shots versus South Dakota State after setting a school record two days earlier with 11 against the Gaels. First-team All-SEC performer Damian Jones (14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds), who has turned away a pair of shots in both tournament wins, is averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last three games.

ABOUT STANFORD (21-13): Randle (19.4 points) converted the Cardinal’s first six field goals in Sunday’s victory while his teammates went 0-for-18 in the first 16-plus minutes of the first half. “My teammates just told me to stay aggressive from the beginning. … They told me they were going to lean on me and I was just trying to will them to a win,” said Randle, who needs 27 more points to break Todd Lichti’s school record of 2,336. Randle went 15-of-19 from the line while Anthony Brown hit all 10 of his foul shots as Stanford attempted a season-high 49 free throws and outscored Rhode Island 36-12 at the stripe.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores are shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 44.8 percent beyond the arc over their eight contests.

2. Randle needs only 10 points to pass former Stanford star Adam Keefe (2,319) and 16 to eclipse UCLA legend Lew Alcindor (2,325) for fifth and fourth place, respectively, on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list.

3. Freshmen G Shelton Mitchell (99 assists) and G Riley LaChance (96) are within striking distance of joining Baldwin (153) and become the third trio in Vanderbilt history to record 100 in a single season.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 74, Stanford 67