Preview: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Every game counts inthe SEC race as seven teams are tied or within a game offourth place, the last spot that carries a double-byein the upcoming SEC tournament. Tennessee enters Saturday’s home game with Vanderbilt as one of three teams tied for fourth. The Volunteers sit one game ahead of the Commodores in the crowded conference race.

Vandy is desperate for a win after dropping a close contest to No. 1 Florida on Tuesday.Vanderbilt plays the three teams sitting at 8-7 to close out itsregular-season campaign, so the team controls its destiny. Coach Kevin Stallings’ crew has been up and down, alternating winsand losses over its last five games, though that means the team isdue for a victory in this one.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-12, 7-8SEC): Vanderbilt was able to bounce back after a three-point loss toMissouri a week earlier with a win at Auburn, but being so close toupsetting the Gators definitely stung for the Commodores. Stallings has to get his team focusedon the Vols. “We have a lot to work on following this game, becauseit’s not just that last shot we need to fix,”guard Dai-JonParker said after the heartbreaking loss. “There’s multiple points during thegame where we need to correct ourselves during practice, and that‘swhat we’re looking forward to doing.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (16-11, 8-7):Despite the winning conference record, there are rumblings about coach Cuonzo Martin’s job status. TheVols have missed the NCAA Tournament in Martin’s first two years, andthis season the team is 0-5 ingames decided by five of fewer points. “If you put the work in, everything elsewill take care of itself,” Martin said. “I don’t have that timeand energy (to worry about distractions). If it’s negative, I don‘tconsume myself with it.”

TIP-INS

1. Points could be hard tocome by as the Vols (63.5 point allowed) and Commodores (64.9)rank third and fourth in the conference, respectively, in scoring defense.

2. Tennessee F Jarnell Stokes isthe leading scorer (14.4) among players in the SEC who have yetto hit a 3-pointer this season.

3. Vanderbilt F Rod Odom scored a career-high 26 points in the teams’ first meeting this season.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 63,Tennessee 59