Preview: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Tennessee and Vanderbilt were two teams heading in opposite directions in mid-January, but the Commodores have turned their season around while the Volunteers have nosedived. One rare highlight for Tennessee was a 76-73 overtime victory at Vanderbilt on Feb. 11, and the Volunteers host their in-state rival Thursday looking to end a three-game tailspin. Vanderbilt has won four of six since ending a seven-game skid, while Tennessee has dropped seven of nine.

The Volunteers reached the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA Tournament, but the nation’s 11th toughest schedule according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has resulted in a difficult path to the postseason. “We have one goal and one goal only, and that’s to play in the NCAA Tournament,” Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall told UTSports.com. The Commodores rode another strong performance from center Damian Jones in Saturday’s 76-53 rout of Missouri.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-12, 5-9 SEC): Jones ranks ninth in the league in scoring (14.9) and second in field-goal percentage (54.9), going for 16 points with seven rebounds and six blocked shots against Missouri. “When he plays like that, we’re pretty tough to beat,” said guard Riley LaChance, the SEC’s leading freshman scorer (12.6). Five Commodores have scored in double figures in two of the past three games.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-12, 6-8): The Volunteers have lost five of seven home conference games and are 2-5 in SEC games decided by six points or less. Josh Richardson leads the Volunteers in scoring at 15.7 points and Armani Moore has reached double figures in scoring in six of his past eight contests. Tennessee averaged only six points off turnovers in two losses last week after averaging 17.5 points off turnovers in its first 12 league games.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee G Robert Hubbs III scored on a drive to force overtime against the Commodores last month; Richardson led all scorers with 27 while Jones paced Vanderbilt with 16.

2. Vanderbilt F James Siakam tied a career high with 13 rebounds Saturday; LaChance set a career best with nine boards.

3. A Tennessee victory would give the Volunteers their fifth season sweep of Vanderbilt in the past 10 years.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 62