Preview: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Vanderbilt visits old rival Tennessee on Wednesday with an eye on earning its first road victory. Tennessee and Vanderbilt are meeting for the 189th time and both teams are in desperate need of a victory to stay competitive in the SEC.

Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings is no stranger to this rivalry in his 17th season with the Commodores, while Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is in his first year with the program. Tennessee is a volume-shooting team, averaging more than 63 field goal attempts, but rebounding is an issue for the relatively small lineup. Vanderbilt is much taller and should dominate the boards, and the Commodores also sport one of the conference’s best perimeter defenses, limiting opponents to 27.5 percent from 3-point range - fourth in the nation through Monday’s games. Vanderbilt needs to improve its offense, which is averaging 68 points in road games - likely not enough to counter the Volunteers’ shooting barrage.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (10-7, 2-3 SEC): Wade Baldwin holds team-high averages in points (14.4), assists (4.5), and steals (1.5), while Damian Jones is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds. Luke Kornet recorded the second triple-double in school history in last week’s victory over Auburn with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Jones and Kornet account for 67 of the team’s 90 blocks.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (9-8, 2-3): Kevin Punter leads the team with an average of 22.4 points, while three other Volunteers players average double figures in scoring. Armani Moore, third on the team in scoring (12.4) and the rebounding leader (7.9), is questionable for Wednesday because of an ankle injury that sidelined him for Saturday’s victory over Mississippi State. Detrick Mostella (8.4 points) has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last eight games and played a career-high 35 minutes Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Barnes said he will not continue the tradition - set by previous Tennessee coaches - of wearing an orange blazer during games against rivals because he doesn’t want the team to be about him.

2. Tennessee leads the series 116-72, including 70-18 at home.

3. The road team won both regular-season meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 76, Tennessee 73