Preview: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Vanderbilt attempts to extend its winning streak to three games when it hits the road to take on Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference tilt on Wednesday. Both teams are hovering around .500 overall and trying to earn more wins to garner postseason consideration, so this contest figures to be hard-fought from the onset.

The Commodores are coming off an upset of nationally ranked South Carolina in which they held the Gamecocks to just one field goal over the final 9 1/2 minutes of the contest. Offensively, Matthew Fisher-Davis paces coach Bryce Drew's squad, averaging 15.3 points, while 7-1 senior Luke Kornet is a force inside with averages of 13.3 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The Volunteers counter with their scoring duo of senior Robert Hubbs III (14.3 points, five rebounds) and freshman Grant Williams (12.8, 5.4, 1.9 blocks). The 6-10 Kyle Alexander (3.5 points, 4.1 rebounds) is the only member of Tennessee's roster who stands over 6-7, so he must stay out of foul trouble to provide some size to combat Kornet inside.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (14-13, 7-7 SEC): Despite just getting over .500 overall, the Commodores are considered by some to be in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid. Wins at Florida, as well as at home against Iowa State and South Carolina in the last month, help their chances as all three opponents were either ranked or receiving votes in the poll at the time of the victories. But it's going to take a near-perfect finish, and the Commodores have to contend with a Tennessee team that topped them by 12 points in their first meeting before visiting Kentucky and hosting Florida in their regular-season finale.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-12, 7-7): Coach Rick Barnes is quite excited about the emergence of Admiral Schofield, who has been a different player since SEC play began. The sophomore forward scored a total of 30 points in the team's 13 non-conference contests - sitting out three of them while suspended - but he's averaging 11.2 on 55.4 percent shooting in 14 conference games. Schofield, who has scored 17 points in each of the Volunteers' last two games, hasn't made a start in SEC play and suddenly is a big key to the team's postseason fortunes.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt F Jeff Roberson ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding at 7.1 per game.

2. Under Barnes, the Volunteers are 20-2 when they score at least 80 points, including an 87-75 victory over Vanderbilt earlier this season.

3. Tennessee freshman G Jordan Bone has recorded 20 assists and just three turnovers in the team's last four home games.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 82, Vanderbilt 74