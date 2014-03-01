(Updated: REMOVED “and” in front of Tennessee’s 3-point percentage in second graph REWORDED second sentence in fifth graph)

Tennessee 76, Vanderbilt 38: Antonio Barton had a season-high 21 points and a career-best six assists as the Volunteers recorded the largest margin of victory in the Southeastern Conference this season in routing the visiting Commodores.

Jarnell Stokes added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (18-11, 9-7 SEC), which shot 53.1 percent from the field, including and 47.6 percent from 3-point range. Jordan McRae and Josh Richardson each added nine points for the Volunteers.

Kyle Fuller’s nine points led the way for Vanderbilt (15-13, 7-9), which shot a season-worst 22.4 percent. Rod Odom, who came into the game averaging 14.1 points, finished with a season-low four on 1-of-7 shooting.

Tennessee opened the game hot, jumping out to a 24-6 lead midway through the first half behind three 3-pointers for Barton and two from McRae. Vanderbilt had a pair of long scoring droughts, going 4:54 and 5:10 without a point before settling for a 23-point halftime deficit.

It didn’t get better in the second half for the Commodores, as they scored just four points in the first 6:30 of the stanza to trail by 32. Vanderbilt never got any closer than 30 thereafter, with the deficit reaching as much as 40 in the closing minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 38-point margin of victory was the largest in the 185-game history of the rivalry between the two schools. ... Vanderbilt had nearly as many offensive rebounds (14) as it did defensive boards (18). ... The one area the Volunteers did struggle was at the foul line, where they went 14-of-22.