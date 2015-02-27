Vanderbilt 73, Tennessee 65: Luke Kornet hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points as the visiting Commodores rallied from 13 points down with 13 minutes left to upend their in-state rival.

Vanderbilt (16-12, 6-9 SEC) shot 9-of-11 from 3-point range in the second half, using a 27-5 burst in the final period after Tennessee (14-13, 6-9) rode a 25-3 spurt to an 11-point halftime lead. Damian Jones added 13 points and Wade Baldwin IV finished with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Commodores, who shot 57.5 percent from the field and hit 16-of-19 shots in the second half.

Josh Richardson recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for Tennessee, which dominated the backboards 37-19 and appeared to be in complete control early in the second half before losing its fourth in a row. Derek Reese contributed 13 points off the bench, going 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Kornet’s 3-pointer with 12:44 remaining kick-started a Vanderbilt offense that had accounted for just two field goals in a 16-minute span, and his third 3-pointer in four minutes evened the score at 48 with eight minutes left. Richardson’s bucket 20 seconds later gave Tennessee its final lead at 50-48, but Jones’ three-point play on the ensuing possession began an 11-0 spurt that Jones finished with a dunk for a 59-50 advantage with just under 5 ½ minutes to play.

Vanderbilt hit six of its first eight shots in building a 16-5 lead on Jones’ jumper a little more than eight minutes in, but the Commodores made only one shot from the field the rest of the half as Tennessee scored 25 of the next 28 points. The Volunteers led 30-19 at intermission and 45-32 on Richardson’s 3-pointer with 13:46 remaining before the Commodores roared back.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kornet scored 18 points in the second half, falling three points shy of his career high set Nov. 23 against Tennessee State. … The Commodores shot 33 percent in the first half and were outrebounded 22-7, surrendering 10 offensive rebounds. … Tennessee has lost its past four home games and is 2-7 in its past nine contests.