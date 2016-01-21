FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanderbilt 88, Tennessee 74
#US College Basketball
January 21, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Vanderbilt 88, Tennessee 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vanderbilt 88, Tennessee 74

Vanderbilt led wire-to-wire Wednesday night in an 88-74 Southeastern Conference beating of Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Commodores scored the game’s first five points and never looked back, establishing a 44-23 halftime lead and expanding it to 28 points in the second half’s first four minutes before cruising to the finish line.

Five players reached double figures for Vanderbilt (11-7, 3-3), led by a career-high 25 points from guard Wade Baldwin. Reserve forward Matthew Fisher-Davis tallied 18, while backup guard Camron Justic scored 12 points. Forwards Jeff Roberson and Luke Kornet added 11 and 10, respectively.

Guard Kevin Punter scored a game-high 26 points for the Volunteers (9-9, 2-4), which also received 14 from forward Armani Moore and 10 from guard Robert Hubbs.

The Commodores hit 10-of-22 3-pointers in the first half, scuttling Tennessee’s strategy of doubling against taller post players. They spent most of the second half at the foul line, going 27-of-37.

The Volunteers made only 32.9 percent of their field goal attempts, going just 4-of-20 on 3s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
