Preview: Vanderbilt at Texas

Vanderbilt visits Texas on Monday in a game that is part of the inaugural SEC-Big 12 Challenge series. The Commodores lead the series with the Longhorns 4-2, although this will be the first meeting in Austin. The teams haven’t met since 1989, when Vanderbilt defeated the Longhorns 94-79.

Texas (6-1) has earned the nickname the Comeback Horns this season by rallying in the second half to win four times, including a 72-69 home victory over UT Arlington on Friday. The Longhorns trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and were still down by nine points with less than nine minutes to go before pulling out the win. Vanderbilt brings a two-game winning streak into the contest, last defeating Loyola Marymount 77-68 on Nov. 25 in the Paradise Jam.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-2): Sophomore guard Eric McClellan, a transfer from Tulsa, lead the Commodores in scoring (16.8) including a career-high 29 in a 85-77 loss at Butler. He has scored in double figures in every game this season and is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Senior power forward Rod Odom is also averaging in double figures (13.7) and is shooting 51.4 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT TEXAS (6-1): The Longhorns have won two in a row since losing to Brigham Young 86-82 in the CBE Hall of Fame championship at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 25. Sophomore center Cameron Ridley has recorded double-doubles in two of the last three games and is averaging 9.1 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds. Junior forward Jonathan Holmes leads the team in scoring (13.3).

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 107-5 in non-conference home games against unranked teams in the Rick Barnes era.

2. Sophomore guard Damarcus Holland had career highs in points (23) and rebounds (11) against UT Arlington.

3. Vanderbilt is shooting 49.1 percent from the floor this season and hasn’t shot below 45 percent in a game.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 76, Texas 71