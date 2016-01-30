Preview: Vanderbilt at Texas

Vanderbilt is trying to recover from a disappointing start by accumulating quality wins and is presented with a great opportunity Saturday when it visits Texas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Commodores have won four of their last five contests, including a 60-59 victory over Florida on Tuesday, and face a Texas team on a similar run.

Wade Baldwin IV rebounded from a rough outing in a loss to Kentucky by scoring 24 points and Damian Jones notched a double-double last time out for Vanderbilt, which dropped three straight to begin its SEC campaign. The Longhorns have turned things around since falling to 9-6 earlier this month, going 4-1 in the last five with wins over nationally-ranked Iowa State and West Virginia. Texas is beginning to deal better with the loss of second-leading scorer and top rebounder Cameron Ridley (foot) and getting more contributions. Senior center Prince Ibeh stepped up with a career-high 17 points to help beat TCU last time out.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VANDERBILT (12-8): Baldwin is averaging 15 points and a team-high 4.4 assists while Jones (13 points, 6.8 rebounds) is beginning to raise his game a notch. “When your two best players play well, then you usually have a chance to win,” Commodores coach Kevin Stallings told reporters Tuesday. Stallings will need more from his other top threats to climb back into position to make the NCAA Tournament -- including 7-1 forward Luke Kornet, who averages nine points with a team-best 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks.

ABOUT TEXAS (13-7): Coach Shaka Smart told reporters recently the Longhorns hope to get Ridley (12.7 points, 10 rebounds, 63.2 field-goal percentage) back by the end of the regular season while they are still proving to be formidable without him. Isaiah Taylor leads the team in scoring (15.8) despite going just 8-for-27 from the field the last three contests. Javan Felix (11 points) and Eric Davis Jr. (8.1) have also contributed, but the Longhorns will need to improve their shooting percentage from 43.6 – eighth in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt G Riley LaChance averaged 12.3 points last season and is down to 8.9 as a sophomore, making just 1-of-15 from the field the last three games.

2. Ibeh’s career night Tuesday, which also included 10 rebounds and five blocks, raised his scoring average to 3.2.

3. The Commodores leads the all-time series 4-3, but Texas won the last meeting in 2013.

PREDICTION: Texas 76, Vanderbilt 70