Texas 70, Vanderbilt 64: Freshman guard Isaiah Taylor scored 14 points and had eight assists to lead the host Longhorns to the SEC-Big 12 Challenge series win.

Javan Felix and Demarcus Holland each scored 12 points while Kendal Yancy added 11 points and six rebounds for Texas (7-1). Taylor scored six of his points in the final 2:16 as the Longhorns held off a late Commodores’ rally to win their third straight.

Eric McClellan led Vanderbilt (4-3) with 22 points, but connected on just 5-of-14 field goal attempts and had five turnovers. Josh Henderson finished with 12 points and Rod Odom added 11 points and six rebounds for the Commodores.

Texas controlled the game for most of the first half, connecting on four of its first five 3-point attempts en route to a 29-15 lead. But the Commodores closed out the half with a 5-0 run to get to within 31-25 at halftime, holding the Longhorns scoreless over the final four minutes.

Texas opened the second half with an 8-1 run and led by as many as 13 points early in the second half. Vanderbilt chipped away at the gap, closing to within 63-62 on a McClellan steal and dunk with 33.6 seconds to go before the Longhorns closed out the game on a 7-2 run, highlighted by a three-point play by Holland.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas improved to 108-5 in non-conference home games against unranked teams under Rick Barnes. ... Vanderbilt, which entered the game shooting 49.1 percent from the floor, shot 37.9 percent - the first time this season the Commodores have shot below 45 percent in a game. ... Texas finished just 15-of-29 at the foul line.