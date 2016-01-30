Texas 72, Vanderbilt 58

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas got 15 points and 11 rebounds from high-flying freshman guard Kerwin Roach Jr. and had four players score in double figures as the Longhorns muscled past Vanderbilt 72-58 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Erwin Center.

Texas, which won for the fourth time in five games, led by as many as 17 points in the first half but had to repel a Vanderbilt rally early in the second half that brought the Commodores to within 58-51 with 5:45 to play.

Related Coverage Preview: Vanderbilt at Texas

Ultimately, the Longhorns’ balance and inside-out attack was too much for Vanderbilt.

The Longhorns (14-7) also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from center Prince Ibeh, while guard Eric Davis Jr. added 13 points and point guard Isaiah Taylor had 11 points.

Center Damian Jones led Vanderbilt (12-8) with a career-high 26 points, while guard Matthew Fisher-Davis hit for 19 points, all but two in the second half.

Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, guard Wade Baldwin IV left the game after the first 10 minutes when he was injured and did not score a point or record an assist in 10 minutes of play.

Texas led 31-16 at the half as the Longhorns held Vanderbilt to 28.6 percent shooting from the floor and that included a 0-for-6 showing from 3-point range.

Jones had 11 of the Commodores’ points in the first 20 minutes and only one other Vanderbilt player -- guard Matthew Fisher-Davis -- scored from the floor.

The Longhorns were stingy with the ball, committing only one turnover in the first half and six for the game while outrebounding Vanderbilt 37-29.