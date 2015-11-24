Preview: Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest upset one ranked opponent in the first round of the Maui Invitational and Tuesday, the Demon Deacons will try to take down another when they meet No. 16 Vanderbilt in the semifinals. Wake Forest surprised No. 14 Indiana in Monday’s tournament opener, outscoring the previously unbeaten Hoosiers 15-3 in the final five minutes to steal the 82-78 victory in Lahaina.

Wake Forest’s upset opened the door for a premier matchup at the center position as Vanderbilt 7-footer Damian Jones was an all-SEC first-team selection as a sophomore last season and Wake Forest senior Devin Thomas, though a bit undersized at 6-9, 245 pounds, entered the season as the ACC’s active leader in rebounds (765) and double-doubles (21). Jones didn’t need to show much in Vanderbilt’s blowout victory over St. John’s in the first round of the Maui Invitational, totaling five points and five rebounds while also picking up four fouls in 14 minutes. Thomas, on the other hand, was a force inside against Indiana, scoring a team-high 21 points and taking eight rebounds in 33 minutes. Thomas isn’t even the tallest starter for the Demon Deacons as 6-10 forward Konstantinos Mitoglou can score from inside and out, evident by his 8-for-12 shooting performance against the Hoosiers, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-0): The Commodores didn’t waste any time making a statement in the tournament opener, scoring the game’s first nine points, stretching the lead to 25 in less than 12 minutes and ultimately taking a 92-55 victory. The Vanderbilt reserves took advantage of the extra playing time and outscored the starters 52-40, led by Camron Justice, Jeff Roberson and Nolan Cressler, each in double figures. Cressler might be in line for more playing time as he led Cornell in scoring two years ago at 16.8, then chose the Commodores over Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Michigan after deciding to transfer.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-1): Bryant Crawford looked to be headed for the first dud of his college career Monday as the freshman point guard was sitting at 3-for-13 from the field with eight turnovers as Indiana used a 9-0 run to take a nine-point lead with 7:37 left. Crawford re-entered the game, however, and played turnover-free ball before scoring two big baskets in the final 25 seconds. His matchup against Vanderbilt sophomore point guard Wade Baldwin IV might be as intriguing as the one at center.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest has outrebounded its first four opponents by at least 10 each game.

2. Wake Forest’s Danny Manning is 1-12 against ranked opponents in his head coaching career.

3. Justice, the first scholarship player from the state of Kentucky to play for Vanderbilt since 2008, scored a season-high 11 points against St. John‘s.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 81, Vanderbilt 78