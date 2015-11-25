No. 19 Vanderbilt 86, Wake Forrest 64

No. 19 Vanderbilt came out firing on all cylinders in Monday’s blowout of St. John‘s, and did it again in an 86-64 rout of Wake Forest in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt led by 15 at half, extended that to 24 in the second half, and never let the Demon Deacons within 13 again, thanks to 17 points each from center Damian Jones and point guard Wade Baldwin, and 12 from power forward Jeff Roberson.

Jones had a game-high 10 rebounds. A pair of freshmen, guard Bryant Crawford (15) and power forward John Collins (14), led the Deacons in scoring.

Vanderbilt sprinted to a 16-3 advantage in the first 6:37, thanks to strong play from Jones. But the Commodores’ top two power forwards, Luke Kornet and Roberson, each picked up a pair of early fouls, and Wake stormed back to get within four after guard Crawford hit a long two, followed by two free throws from Collins moments later at 6:48.

But Vanderbilt closed the half strong on an assortment of Baldwin lay-ups, short shots by Jones, and a key 3 from the left side by Roberson to beat the shot clock, and led 43-28 at the break.

Vanderbilt got into the bonus with 14:12 left in the game, when Robertson hit one of two foul shots to push the margin to 19.

Kornet later picked up his fourth foul with 12:04 left, but Baldwin hit a 3 to put VU up 63-45 just seconds later.

Vanderbilt will play the winner of Kansas and UCLA in Wednesday’s title game.