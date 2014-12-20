Preview: VCU at Cincinnati

Cincinnati looks to build off its 71-62 overtime win over No. 17 San Diego State when it hosts VCU on Saturday. The Bearcats shook off a 56-55 double-overtime loss to Nebraska to secure its sixth consecutive home win of the season on Wednesday and earn a quality victory that should likely boost its resume in March. Cincinnati sets it sights on extending its non-conference home winning streak to 17 games as it prepares for its first meeting with the Rams since 1980.

VCU followed up its 93-87 double-overtime win over Northern Iowa by beating Belmont 78-51 on Tuesday after seeing its 22-game home winning streak snapped by No. 5 Virginia on Dec. 6. The Rams have dropped four of their last seven true road games dating back to last season and have surrendered 73 points or more in each of their three losses this year. “We’ve been letting teams score way too many points,” guard JeQuan Lewis told reporters. “Our goal is to keep them under 50.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT VCU (7-3): Justin Tillman came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the Rams’ freshmen combined for 32 points in the win over Belmont. Lewis added a season-high 13 points and five steals against the Bruins after scoring just eight total points in his previous three games. Treveon Graham tops the team in scoring (17.1) and rebounding (6.3) while Briante Weber leads the nation with four steals per game.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-2): Troy Caupain - who is the only Bearcat averaging double figures in scoring (10.1) - recorded 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win over the Aztecs. “I‘m just letting the game come to me,” Caupain told reporters. “Whenever I get open, I look to attack, I look to dish, I look to do all of that.” Octavius Ellis tops the team in rebounding (9.1) and has pulled down 18 boards in the last two games after securing a combined 10 in his previous two outings.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has won 24 of its last 25 games at Fifth Third Arena.

2. VCU is 40-6 in the month of December under Shaka Smart.

3. The Bearcats have held opposing teams to under 70 points in each of their six home games this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 67, VCU 62