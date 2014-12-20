(Updated: RECASTS first part of first sentence, fourth graph.)

VCU 68, Cincinnati 47: Treveon Graham collected 12 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Rams snapped the Bearcats’ 16-game non-conference home winning streak.

Melvin Johnson added a game-high 18 points for VCU (8-3), which knocked down 15 3-pointers in 31 attempts. Jordan Burgess tallied 11 points for the Rams, who converted their only free throw of the game.

Octavius Ellis collected 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Cincinnati (7-3), which could not survive 33.3 percent shooting from the floor. Shaquille Thomas pulled down nine rebounds while Troy Caupain dished out six assists, but was held to a season-low two points.

Johnson scored five straight points as VCU led 41-21 early in the second half before Cincinnati cut the deficit to 15. Johnson and Graham each connected from beyond the arc as part of an 8-0 spurt to give the Rams their biggest lead of the game at the time at 52-29 and they cruised the rest of the way for their third straight victory.

Graham made back-to-back 3-pointers to put VCU in front 23-11 and the Rams led by as many as 15 in the first half. VCU held Cincinnati to 25 percent shooting and forced eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes to take a 34-21 advantage into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin missed the game due to the discovery of an unruptured aneurysm. … VCU G Briante Weber recorded three steals to move into 15th place on the NCAA all-time list with 335. … The Rams committed eight turnovers while the Bearcats finished with 15.