Preview: VCU vs. Davidson

No. 24 Davidson’s debut to Atlantic 10 tournament action was one that will be talked about for a long time among Wildcat faithful thanks to Tyler Kalinoski’s buzzer-beating layup that pulled out a 67-66 victory over No. 9 seed La Salle in Friday’s quarterfinals. Davidson moves on to face a VCU team it split with during conference play in the semifinals Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The fifth-seeded Rams knocked off No. 4 seed Richmond 70-67 in Friday’s quarterfinals for their third straight win.

VCU won the first meeting with Davidson 71-65 on Jan. 7 in Richmond, but the Wildcats cruised to an 82-55 victory in the rematch March 5 at home – marking the worst loss in the six-year Shaka Smart coaching era at VCU. Davidson trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half Friday and needed a 10-0 run capped by Kalinoski’s game-winner that banked high off the glass, dribbled on top of the rim and then rolled in to avoid the upset. “I made a move, saw the lane open, saw the shot-blocker coming over and I just had to get it high enough to get over him and give it a chance to go in,” Kalinoski told reporters. “And luckily for us it did.”

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VCU (24-9): Treveon Graham, a 6-6 senior forward, leads the Rams in scoring (16.2) but has been slowed by a high ankle sprain that has forced him to not practice on back-to-back days and also to wear a protective walking boot off the court. Now he’ll be playing his third game in three days after scoring nine points on 2-of-11 shooting against Richmond. “He’s a warrior,” Smart told reporters. “He’s not quite 100 percent but he’s still able to go out there and battle every day and I‘m proud of him.”

ABOUT DAVIDSON (24-6): Kalinoski, named the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year on Tuesday, leads the team in scoring (17.0) and assists (4.2) and is second in rebounding (5.6). Backcourt mates Jack Gibbs (16.2) and Brian Sullivan (13.0) both were second team all-conference picks while 6-7 forward Peyton Aldridge (9.4) made the all-rookie team. The Wildcats, who have won 10 games in a row, rank fifth nationally in scoring (80.1) and second in made 3-pointers per game (11.0).

TIP-INS

1. Junior G Melvin Johnson is the only other VCU player averaging in double figures (12.5) and is 9-of-16 from 3-point range in the tournament.

2. Davidson, which entered the tournament leading the nation in assist/turnover ratio (1.81), had 15 assists and 10 turnovers against La Salle.

3. Gibbs, who finished with a team-high 22 points, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range against La Salle, is shooting 45.9 percent from behind the arc overall.

PREDICTION: Davidson 78, VCU 73