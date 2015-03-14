FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VCU 93, Davidson 73
March 14, 2015 / 8:34 PM / 3 years ago

VCU 93, Davidson 73

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES opponent in graph 2)

VCU 93, No. 24 Davidson 73: Treveon Graham scored 18 points, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds as the fifth-seeded Rams upset the top-seeded Wildcats in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mo Alie-Cox scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds, JeQuan Lewis finished with 13 points, and Terry Larrier added 11 points for VCU (25-9), which advanced to its third straight A-10 title game and fifth straight conference championship game overall. The Rams, who shot 49.1 percent and finished with a 40-30 rebounding edge, will face No. 2 seed Dayton in Sunday’s championship game.

Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Tyler Kalinoski had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Davidson (24-7), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped. Jack Gibbs and Jordan Barham each added 18 points for the Wildcats, who connected on just 7-of-26 3-point attempts while shooting 42.1 percent.

Davidson, which handed VCU the worst loss of Shaka Smart’s six-year coaching stint 82-55 on March 5, looked like it might blow out the Rams again early, racing to a 14-4 lead in the first five minutes behind seven points by Kalinoski. But the Rams caught fire after that, sinking five consecutive 3-pointers during one stretch while finishing the half on a 40-12 run to lead 44-28 at halftime.

VCU pushed its lead to 55-33 on a three-point play by Jordan Burgess with a little over 15 minutes remaining before Davidson, which rallied from an 18-point deficit to pull out 67-66 win over La Salle in the quarterfinals, went on a 16-0 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by Kalinoski to close to within 55-49. But Graham hit a 3-pointer and Alie-Cox added a dunk and a pair of free throws during a 12-3 run as the Rams extended their lead back to 15 points, and the Wildcats never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VCU, which was 1-of-15 from 3-point range in the March 5 loss to Davidson, finished 12-of-24 beyond the arc including 8-of-14 in the first half. ... VCU G Melvin Johnson, who went over the 1,000-point mark for his career with a 3-pointer midway through the first half, connected on 2-of-8 3-pointers and is 11-of-24 for the tournament from long range. ... The Rams, who scored four points in the first eight minutes, scored 89 over the final 32 minutes.

