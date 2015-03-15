VCU 71, Dayton 65

(Updated: CORRECTS Larrier points in graph 2 ADDS “Doug” in graph 5)

VCU71, Dayton 65: Treveon Graham had 20 points, 13 rebounds and fourassists as the Rams edged out the Flyers for the Atlantic 10tournament championship in Brooklyn, N.Y.

JeQuanLewis scored 15 points and Mo Alie-Cox scored 13 points on 6-of-6shooting from the field for VCU (26-9), which snapped a two-gamelosing streak in the Atlantic 10 title game. Terry Larrier added 10points for the Rams.

ScoochieSmith led Dayton (25-8) with 16 points and four steals, while DyshawnPierre and Jordan Sibert each scored 14 points. Kendall Pollard had13 points for the Flyers, who were only 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Thefirst half was close throughout, but a closing 9-2 run on 3-pointersby Larrier, Melvin Johnson and Lewis put VCU up by seven at thebreak, and Graham hit a 3 in the opening seconds of the second halfto up the advantage to 10. But Dayton held the Rams without a fieldgoal for nearly seven minutes, tying the game with just under 12minutes to play on Pierre’s tip-in.

Itwas still tied with just over a minute to go when Graham got free fora layup and Doug Brooks got a steal and fed Lewis for another layup to putVCU up four with 53 seconds left. The Flyers tried to foul to getback into the game, but the Rams went 8-for-8 from the line the restof the way to hold off the charge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VCU was 5-of-13from the line before the closing minute’s perfect showing. … TheFlyers used only seven players, with the bench going 0-of-7 fromthe field for zero points. … The Rams won the rebound battle 40-35 despite Pierre’s team-high 11, including six offensive boards.