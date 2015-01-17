Preview: VCU at Duquesne

VCU has won nine straight, but the No. 17 Rams’ last outing was one of their toughest as they held off hostRhode Island 65-60 on Tuesday. VCU, which had trailed a total of 36 seconds inits previous seven games, overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to remain undefeatedand tied with Dayton atop the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Rams will put thatwin streak and conference lead on the line Saturday when they visit Duquesne.

“I thought our whole group showed terrific toughness andbelief just hanging in there when we were down and needed to make some plays,”VCU coach Shaka Smart said Tuesday in his post-game news conference. “We madesome adjustments on their ball screens which I think helped us. But I justcan’t say enough about the toughness our guys showed. That’s why we won.”Duquesne, meanwhile, is off to a 1-3 start in the A-10 and has dropped twostraight and eight of its last 11 games overall.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT VCU (14-3, 4-0 Atlantic 10): Leading scorerTreveon Graham came through in a big way against Rhode Island, overcoming anankle sprain to score 16 of his game-high 26 points in the game’s final 15minutes. Graham was third in the conference with 17.1 points per game entering Thursday and is leading the Rams in rebounding (6.9), while Melvin Johnson is averaging13.9 points and Briante Weber is scoring 7.7 and is tops nationally with foursteals per outing. Overall, VCU is second in the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 76.3points and ranks third nationally in steals per game (10.7) and turnover margin(7.1).

ABOUT DUQUESNE (6-9, 1-3): The Dukes outshot andoutrebounded Saint Louis on Wednesday, but failed miserably at the free-throwline, converting only 13 of 34 attempts in failing to take advantage of thehome team’s 26 fouls. Overall, Duquesne ranks in the Atlantic 10’s upper halfin field-goal (45.3 percent) and 3-point (37.8) shooting, but opponents havekept up, averaging 70.8 points to the Dukes’ 71.4. Guards Derrick Colter (12.4points) and Micah Mason (10.7) are the team’s leading scorers and are ranked inthe top 40 nationally in 3-point accuracy, with Colter shooting 53.5 percentand Mason 41.8 from long range.

TIP-INS

1. VCU leads the series 2-0, notching 80-65 and90-63 victories over the last two seasons.

2. The Rams’ 71 wins away from home duringSmart’s five-plus seasons are the seventh-most nationally during that span.

3. The contest is the second stop on a three-gameroad swing for VCU, which visits Saint Louis on Jan. 23.

PREDICTION: VCU 74, Duquesne 63