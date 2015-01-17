VCU holds on to win without Graham

PITTSBURGH -- A game-time decision nearly wrecked Virginia Commonwealth’s afternoon.

The Rams were missing leading scorer and rebounder Treveon Graham on Saturday against Duquesne, but they didn’t need him in the long run, although they did need a late-game surge to survive.

With the 6-foot-6 senior guard on the VCU bench nursing an ankle sprain, his teammates picked up the slack.

Sophomore guard JeQuan Lewis scored 16 points and junior guard Melvin Johnson added 14 to lead No. 17 VCU to a 70-64 victory over Duquesne, extending the Rams’ winning streak to 10 games.

“We thought right up to the game that he was going to play, but he just wasn’t ready to go,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said. “We made a good adjustment.”

Virginia Commonwealth (15-3, 5-0 in the Atlantic 10) has won at least 10 games in a row three times in Smart’s six seasons (12 in 2012-13 and 11 in 2011-12).

To compound matters for the Rams, sophomore guard Doug Brooks didn’t play in the second half after tweaking a knee in the first half, when he scored 10 points in nine minutes.

“That really shortened our bench,” Smart said.

Earlier Saturday, Smart had said Graham appeared healthy enough to play.

”Our trainer came into the locker room and said, ‘Tre can’t go,'“ Smart said. ”I think it did affect us. I know it affected me. I need to do a better job. I just like that kid so much. I was upset he wasn’t out there.

“If he was able to play, he would’ve played. He’s one of the tougher guys I’ve been around.”

Graham’s absence -- he scored 26 points in VCU’s come-from-behind, 65-60 victory at Rhode Island on Tuesday -- was noticeable, especially in the second half against Duquesne.

Graham, who is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, sustained the injury in the Rhode Island game, although he still managed 16 second-half points.

Freshman guard Terry Larrier took Graham’s place in the lineup against Duquesne (6-10, 1-4), which has lost three games in a row and four of the last five.

The Dukes rallied from 14 points down at halftime to nearly win against a nationally ranked team for a second season in a row.

Duquesne defeated then-No. 10 Saint Louis, 71-64, on Feb. 27, 2014.

VCU stole junior guard Micah Mason’s pass and Johnson’s 3-pointer with 57.6 seconds left gave the Rams a 69-64 lead after sophomore center Darius Lewis’ dunk at the 2:25 mark had pulled Duquesne to within 64-62.

Duquesne, which outrebounded VCU, 44-28, couldn’t get closer as the Rams hit 3-of-5 free throws the rest of the way.

”We did some good things to put ourselves in a position to win,“ Duquesne coach Jim Ferry said. ”To be able to cut it to two, and then, with the basketball a chance to tie.

“But we lost, and that’s what’s disappointing right now. We were good enough to win.”

Junior guard Derrick Colter led Duquesne with 14 points. Senior forward Dominique McKoy added 12 and sophomore forward L.G. Gill had 11 for the Dukes, who shot only 6-for-21 from 3-point range, including 1- for-8 in the first half.

Virginia Commonwealth, in the midst of a three-game trip that takes the Rams to Saint Louis on Friday night, rode Brooks’ 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting to a 40-26 halftime lead.

The sophomore reserve guard was 2-for-3 from 3-point range and contributed three rebounds before sitting out the second half.

VCU made 8-of-18 3-point shots in the first half, finishing 12-for- 30. The Rams forced Duquesne into 16 turnovers.

”I thought our guys played really, really hard and with great purpose against a well-deserved nationally ranked team,“ Ferry said. ”We had 16 turnovers, which hurt us.

“They were playing without their best player, but you don’t change your approach.”

After Duquesne went in front, 15-9, on freshman guard Eric James’ three-point play, Virginia Commonwealth ran off 11 consecutive points to take a 20-15 lead.

The Rams, who forced nine first-half turnovers, on several occasions held Duquesne scoreless for long periods, extending an 11-point lead in the final 1:58 to 14 at the break.

NOTES: Since joining the A-10 in 2012, Virginia Commonwealth’s 29 conference victories are the most in Division I. ... VCU and Duquesne were ranked among the bottom 20 nationally in free-throw percentage, the Rams coming in at 62.1 and the Dukes at 58.8. VCU was 12-for-20 and Duquesne was 14-for-22 on Saturday. ... Three of Duquesne’s nine losses have come in one-possession games: NJIT (84-81), Penn State (64-62) and Rhode Island (61-60).