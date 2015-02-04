Preview: VCU at George Mason

VCU saw its 12-game winning streak come to a disappointing end over the weekend, but it was a loss of a key player during that same contest that figures to make that setback even more unforgettable. The 18th-ranked Rams try to move past Briante Weber’s season-ending knee injury starting Wednesday as they visit George Mason. Weber, who was 12 steals shy of setting the all-time Division I record, tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus during the final minutes of VCU’s 64-55 home loss to Richmond on Saturday.

Weber was the linchpin for the Rams’ “havoc” defense that ranks eighth in the country in turnovers forced (17.3) – a role that will fall into the lap of sophomore JeQuan Lewis. “I think your personality changes any time you lose a dominant figure, (but) we’re still going to play the way we play. There may be some adjustments in terms of the X’s and O’s we do … but we’re still going to be us,” coach Shaka Smart told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The Patriots snapped a five-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory over Saint Louis, but were unable to string back-to-back wins together after dropping a 62-53 decision at Duquesne on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VCU (17-4, 7-1 Atlantic 10): Lewis (six points, 2.4 assists in 17.8 minutes) will see the majority of minutes in place of Weber, who ranks third in the team in scoring (8.1) and fourth in rebounding (3.7) as well as first in assists (4.3) and steals (3.9). Treveon Graham (team highs of 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds) moved into fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,685 points – passing Bradford Burgess – and is 31 points shy of tying third-place Charles Wilkins (1,716; 1968-71). VCU ranks fourth in the conference in 3-point percentage (35.2), but is shooting a combined 19 percent over its last two contests.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (7-13, 2-6): The Patriots are among the conference’s worst shooting teams – ranking 12th in field-goal percentage (41.3) and 10th in 3-point field-goal percentage (29.7) – and did nothing to help their numbers with a season-low 25.8 percent effort – including 6-of-26 beyond the arc – on Saturday. Shevon Thompson (13.1 points, 11.5 boards), who is one of two freshmen in the country averaging a double-double, ranks fifth in the nation in overall rebounding and third in offensive rebounds (4.95). Patrick Holloway (11.5 points) is George Mason’s only other double-digit scorer, but has missed the last three games with an illness and is questionable for Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. VCU is 13-0 when scoring 70 or more points and is 14-0 when holding its opponent below that benchmark.

2. George Mason, which has lost three straight and 10 of 14 in this series, has dropped its last 10 against ranked foes.

3. The Rams are 17-1 when forcing 13 or more turnovers and 0-3 when recording 12 or fewer.

PREDICTION: VCU 70, George Mason 64