VCU prevails without key players

FAIRFAX, Va. -- The No. 18 Virginia Commonwealth Rams played Wednesday without senior point guard Briante Weber, whose season is over after he tore his ACL in a loss to Richmond on Saturday.

And also against host George Mason, the Rams did not have senior guard Treveon Graham in the second half after he was hit in the same ankle that was sprained and caused him to miss the Jan. 17 game at Duquesne.

But even without Weber and Graham, perhaps the two most valuable players on the squad, the Rams used 11 players and got some strong bench play from freshmen to come back and beat George Mason 72-60 in an Atlantic 10 game.

“It really means a lot. Our guys really responded well,” Smart said of winning without Weber and Graham. “We were playing with a younger lineup most of the game.”

The Rams had nine players score as they were able to prevail without Graham, who was averaging 16.8 points per game.

“He got hit pretty hard in the same spot where he had sustained the high ankle sprain,” Smart said of Graham. “He was in a lot of pain. He took a direct blow to that spot.”

Guard JeQuan Lewis, starting in place of Weber, had 13 points and four assists, guard Melvin Johnson had 17 points and reserve Justin Tillman had 10 points as he made all five shots from the field.

“I tried to be more of a vocal leader,” Lewis said. “I was a little frustrated in the first half.”

“Next man up. That is what we did today,” said Mo Alie-Cox, a VCU forward who had two big dunks down the stretch.

In addition, reserve guard Doug Brooks had nine points and reserve forward Michael Gilmore scored six points as he made both of his shots from the field and free throws.

“They got a big lift from Gilmore and Tillman off the bench,” said Mason head coach Paul Hewitt, whose team led by nine points in the first half and by two at the break. “We played pretty good defense (in the first half). It is just a tough loss, period.”

The Patriots got 13 points off the bench from guard Patrick Holloway, who had missed the previous three games with a blood disorder.

“I felt fine. I have been able to work out and get in shape,” said Holloway, who had 10 points in the first half.

VCU held George Mason center Shevon Thompson to six points, though he did have a game-high 16 rebounds. Mason guard Isaiah Jackson had 12 points and 10 boards.

“I think I did pretty good job in the second half” on Thompson, Alie-Cox said. “We worked a lot on keeping the ball out of the paint.”

Mason won the battle of the boards 43-27 and had 19 offensive boards. But the Patriots had just 14 second-chance points and only four off the fast break.

“They made certain plays that we didn‘t,” Holloway said of the VCU guards. “We are just as talented as they are. I don’t think their guards had any advantage over us.”

The first-place Rams (18-4, 8-1) won for the 13th time in 14 games and are now 41-9 after a loss under Smart.

The Patriots (7-14, 2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games despite 15 points from forward Jalen Jenkins.

Lewis made a driving layup with 7:07 left in the game to give the Rams a 61-52 edge. Lewis was starting in place of Weber.

Johnson hit two free throws to give the Rams a lead of 64-57 with 3:28 remaining. Then Alie-Cox, from nearly Alexandria, Va., stole the ball and drove the length of the floor for a dunk to make it 67-59 with 2:24 to go for a fitting exclamation point.

Cox had another dunk with a minute left to make it 70-59.

The Rams had taken the lead for good at 40-38 on two free throws by Alie-Cox with 16:20 left.

Weber was active on the bench and gave pointers to his team.

“He has a lot of good insights,” Smart said of Weber.

NOTES: VCU returns to action Saturday at St. Bonaventure. ... George Mason plays Saturday at Saint Joseph‘s. ... The teams meet again March 7 in Richmond, Va. ... Among those in attendance was NFL Hall of Famer Darrell Green, a teammate of current George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards with the Washington Redskins. ... The schools are both former members of the Colonial Athletic Association, and VCU was 6-0 against George Mason in the CAA tournament. ... The last time George Mason faced VCU as a ranked team was on March 6, 2010, when the Patriots lost to the No. 5 Rams in the CAA tourney.